Police: Driver suffered possible medical emergency, extracted by police officer and firefighter

All westbound lanes of I-526 were blocked Saturday evening, due to a car fire, according to City of Charleston police.

"It appears the driver may have suffered a medical issue that caused him to collide into a median wall," according to Charles Francis with the Charleston Police Department.

An off-duty Charleston Police Officer, Matthew Tulla, and an off-duty firefighter observed the vehicle burning and extracted the driver before the car was fully engulfed, Francis said.

The car fire occurred between Seven Farms Drive and Clements Ferry Road.

The driver was transported to the hospital with possible injuries.

The collision occurred just after 6 p.m.

A live video camera can be seen here showing crews shutting down the road and cleaning the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

