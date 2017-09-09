No. 13 Bulldogs Roll Past Presbyterian, 48-7

Dominique Allen had three rushing touchdowns and fellow-quarterback Jordan Black had three passing touchdowns – on three attempts - to lead The Citadel to a 48-7 win over Presbyterian on Saturday at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Charleston, but was moved to Clinton midweek due to the threat of Hurricane Irma.

The Citadel (2-0) roared to a 35-7 halftime lead, scoring touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions, to grind down Presbyterian (0-2). ­The Bulldogs held the ball for over 40 minutes, racking up 536 yards of offense and 435 rushing yards. When The Citadel threw, the execution and production could not have been better. Black finished 3-for-3 for 89 yards. All three completions were touchdowns. Allen completed his only pass for 15 yards.

“To overcome and accomplish what (the team) has here over the last two or three days, I’m proud,” Citadle head coach Brent Thompson said of the midweek change in game location. “We didn’t know what the plan was. When we finally figured out what it was going to be, we were able to put a plan together and execute. I’m pleased with the way our football team responded and I don’t think we could have executed on the field any better under these circumstances.”

The Bulldogs punted on their opening possession and did not punt the rest of the day, reeling off seven-straight TD drives all of at least 52 yards and four longer than 10 plays. After a 1-play touchdown drive by PC, the Bulldog defense forced three punts and an interception over the Blue Hose’ next four drives as the offense put the game out of reach.

Freshman running back Brandon Rainey had 48 yards on The Citadel’s first scoring drive, capped by a 1-yard TD drive by Dom Allen. Rainey finished with a career-best 70 yards on 17 carries.

PC answered the Bulldogs’ opening touchdown in one play. Running back Torrance Marable ripped off a 76-yard touchdown run on the first play of the ensuing drive to tie the game, 7-7.

A 21-yard run by Raleigh Webb set up the Bulldogs on the next Citadel possession inside the five. Sophomore Lorenzo Ward plunged in from five yards out as The Citadel quickly regained the lead, 14-7, late in the first.

After back-to-back Allen-led scoring drives, Black came on to find Webb for a 57-yard touchdown pass. Webb broke free behind the PC secondary and raced up the left hash for The Citadel’s longest pass play to-date.

Black found running back Rod Johnson for The Citadel’s next score. Johnson snuck out of the backfield to the goalpost and snagged a touch pass from Black to push the lead to 28-7, capping a6-play, 74-yard drive. The Citadel added another score just before the half to push the lead to 35-7, capitalizing on a Kailik Williams’ interception, his first of the season.

Allen added a third one-yard TD run in the second half and Black found Rainey from 14 yards out for the game’s final score. Black’s legs created the final score, escaping trouble and buying time as Rainey drifted open near the sideline.

Black finished with 102 yards rushing on 12 carries. Allen added 57 yards on 16 carries. Junior Grant Drakeford had seven carries for 84 yards on the day.

The Bulldogs got six tackles from Myles Pierce on a day where the defense spent little time on the field. PC ran only 40 plays. Freshman John Wesley Whiteside came up with a late interception to set off a wild celebration on the Bulldog sideline.

PC had just over 100 yards offense until its final two possessions, ending on downs inside the 10 and on the late pick. PC quarterbacks combined to go 11-of-221 for 108 yards and two interceptions.

The Bulldogs open Southern Conference play next Saturday at ETSU. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at ETSU’s new Greene Stadium.