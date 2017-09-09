Folly Beach bracing for Hurricane Irma

A hurricane watch is in effect for Beaufort County while a tropical storm watch is in effect for Charleston and Colleton counties.More >>
Charleston County held a press conference Saturday on Hurricane Irma preparation.
South Carolina Electric and Gas officials are holding a news conference Friday to discuss how the power company is preparing for Hurricane Irma.
South Carolina's governor says he will review the next update to Hurricane Irma's forecast track late Friday afternoon before making a decision on ordering mandatory evacuations for Saturday morning.
Gov. Henry McMaster said he plans to issue orders to evacuate and reverse lanes on I-26 that would take effect at 10 a.m. Saturday.
