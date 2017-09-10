Tri-County emergency officials: Stay home Monday during Irma's expected impact

Live video from Live 5 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Live 5 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Tri-County officials are urging people to stay home and hunker down Monday when the worst of Hurricane Irma's impact on the Lowcountry is expected.

Officials from Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties spoke Sunday afternoon as Irma approached the southern edge of the Florida Peninsula. The storm, still a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall in the Florida Keys at 9:10 a.m. Sunday.

Charleston County was operating at OPCON 1, the most urgent level of readiness, on Sunday, according to former Emergency Management Department Chief Cathy Haynes.

The county will open one shelter for Charleston County residents at 1 p.m. That shelter is at 3765 Leeds Ave., across from the SCDMV. It is a pet-friendly shelter. School buses will be running from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. to transport people to shelters from hurricane evacuation signs across the area.

Authorities say shelter workers will not be checking IDs, but only asking for names and addresses. Residents should bring a sleeping bag, pillows and any medication they need.

