Tri-County emergency officials: Stay home Monday during Irma's expected impact

A hurricane watch is in effect for Beaufort County while a tropical storm watch is in effect for Charleston and Colleton counties.More >>
Charleston County held a press conference Saturday on Hurricane Irma preparation.More >>
South Carolina Electric and Gas officials are holding a news conference Friday to discuss how the power company is preparing for Hurricane Irma.More >>
South Carolina's governor says he will review the next update to Hurricane Irma's forecast track late Friday afternoon before making a decision on ordering mandatory evacuations for Saturday morning.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster said he plans to issue orders to evacuate and reverse lanes on I-26 that would take effect at 10 a.m. Saturday.More >>
