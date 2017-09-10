Quantcast

Tri-County emergency officials to hold news conference Sunday on Irma preps

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Tri-County officials will update preparations and expected impacts from Hurricane Irma at a news conference Sunday.

Officials from Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties are expected to speak about what to expect from the storm as it follows a path across Florida and, according to the latest forecast tracks, into Georgia.

That news conference is set for noon on Sunday.

