Downtown Charleston prepares for storm surge, possible flooding from Irma

Business owners began boarding up their store fronts along King Street ahead of possible impacts from Hurricane Irma. (Source: Live 5)

Hurricane Irma is expected to bring storm surge and flooding to Downtown Charleston.

That means areas that normally flood could see water even higher than normal.

Businesses along King Street have been boarding up their windows and doorways ahead of Hurricane Irma's expected impacts this weekend. Places like Vom Fass, The Skinny Dip and more were among those who took the precautions. Many businesses also had sandbags lined up, just in case water were to reach above the sidewalk.

On Saturday, Charleston Mayor John J. Tecklenburg appeared with Charleston County Emergency Management and other area officials to discuss preparations for the anticipated impacts from Hurricane Irma.

"At this point, we anticipate significant storm surge and flooding, especially downtown, on Monday and Tuesday," he said. "So if you're in a low-lying area or your home has flooded in the past, consider making arrangements to stay with friends or family. In addition, we are currently working with County officials to ensure that shelters will be available for those in need as conditions warrant."

Trash collection has been temporarily delayed.

City parking garages are allowing residents who normally park on downtown streets to park their cars there throughout the duration of the storm. That applies to all city garages except for the Gaillard Center parking garage at 33 Alexander Street; the Marion Square garage at 399 King Street; and the first floor of the Visitor Center garage at 73 Mary Street.

Garage openings are for cars only and do not apply to boats or trailers.

