Mitchell Jeter, former All-American at The Citadel, passes away

The Citadel is deeply saddened to learn that former Citadel cadet-athlete and football All-American Mitchell Jeter died on Saturday night near his home in McConnells, S.C. in a two-car accident.



Jeter, 22, a native of Rock Hill, S.C., played at The Citadel from 2012-2015. He was named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior, becoming the first Bulldog to earn the award. Jeter started the final 25 games of his career, leading the Bulldogs to the Southern Conference title and the FCS Playoffs in 2015.



The Citadel Head Coach, Brent Thompson

Mitchell was a tremendous young man. It was an honor to coach him. He was invaluable as a teammate and friend. His tireless work ethic allowed him to blossom into one of the dominant defensive players in Citadel history. The Citadel football family is hurting from our loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mitchell's family as we all mourn his tragic and immeasurable loss.