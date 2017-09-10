FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Portion of East Bay street closed due to water main break

A portion of East Bay Street is closed due to a water main break, according to City of Charleston police.

East Bay Street at S. Market Street is currently closed.

East Bay @ S Market closed due to a broken water main — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) September 10, 2017

Traffic Alert: Some flooding in downtown Charleston at East Bay & S. Market St. pic.twitter.com/WaNLjY2W5g — Trooper Bob_SCHP (@TrooperBob_SCHP) September 10, 2017

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.