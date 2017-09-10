Charleston County opens pet friendly shelter for Irma evacuees

Charleston County opened a pet friendly shelter Sunday for Irma evacuees.



The shelter is located at 3765 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston.



An employee with the American Red Cross said the shelter is designed to accommodate 70 people.

There are some crates available for pets, however pet owners are being asked to bring their own crates and food if possible.



By late Sunday afternoon there were three dogs and one cat at the shelter.



Those without pets are being asked to bring pillows, blankets and medications.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.