Berkeley Co. man arrested, charged with murder after early morning stabbing

A Berkeley County man has been arrested and charged with murder after an early morning stabbing.

Bernard Reid, 59, was stabbed to death at a residence in Goose Creek, according to Bill Salisbury with the Berkeley County Coroner's Office.

Joesph McKoy, Jr, 31, is facing charges in connection with the incident.

In the early morning hours on Sunday, deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office responded to the 300 block of Greenlawn Lane in Goose Creek in reference to a report of a person having been stabbed.

Deputies located the victim, Reid, and he was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead,

During the execution of a search warrant at McKoy's home, a large quantity of narcotics was located, deputies say. 97.4 gross grams of a substance that field tested presumptive to be heroin, 274.1 gross grams of a substance that field tested presumptive to be crystal methamphetamine, 45.2 gross grams of a substance that field tested presumptive to be cocaine, and various items used for packaging and processing narcotics.

McKoy is being charged accordingly with the drug offenses, deputies say.

Deputies say that McKoy has an extensive arrest history involving weapons, narcotics and violent crimes dating back over a decade.

McKoy will be given a bond hearing on Monday.

