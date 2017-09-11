Airbnb expands Disaster Response Program to parts of the Carolinas, Georgia, and Alabama

Airbnb has expanded their Disaster Response Program to parts of the Carolinas, Georgia, and Alabama to help local residents who have been evacuated because of Hurricane Irma.

In the event of major emergencies like Irma, Airbnb's Disaster Response Program provides a tool to support neighbors helping neighbors, allowing residents who have been displaced, as well as emergency relief workers and volunteers who are coming in to assist, to find temporary housing with local Airbnb hosts who are opening their homes free of charge.

Airbnb hosts in the following North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida communities are eligible to take part in the program and list their homes for free to evacuees and emergency relief workers:

North Carolina: The cities and surrounding areas of Chapel Hill, Durham, Fayetteville, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem

South Carolina: The greater areas of Beaufort County, Colleton County, and Jasper County, and the northwest region, including Greenville-Spartanburg, Rock Hill and Anderson

Georgia: The Greater Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Augusta, Decatur County, Grady County, and Thomas County

Alabama: The cities and surrounding metropolitan areas of Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, Decatur and Florence

Florida: The Panhandle

The zero dollar listings are available for the next three weeks, until Sept. 28.

Those in need of shelter can locate free housing by visiting https://www.airbnb.com/welcome/evacuees/hurricaneirmaevacuees.

In the wake of #HurricaneIrma, we have expanded our disaster program to North Carolina https://t.co/1L7oDwveQd 1/2 — Airbnb Help (@AirbnbHelp) September 10, 2017

