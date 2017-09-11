POWER OUTAGES: More than 125K without power after Irma-related storms

Early Monday morning, the majority of power outages ahead of Hurricane Irma were being reported in Beaufort County, one of three counties in the state expected to see some of the biggest impacts from the storm.

Gov. Henry McMaster Friday ordered a mandatory evacuation for barrier island residents in Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper Counties effective 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

At a news conference Monday, McMaster said Charleston County had the most power outages and that Beaufort County electric customers were also hard hit by storms.

Additional power outages are possible throughout the day because of gusty winds and a saturated ground that could topple trees and down power lines.

Motorists are urged to watch for downed lines and avoid them.

On Monday morning, utility officials estimated that Irma left nearly 4.6 million customers without power in Florida and Georgia.

Power outages reported in the Lowcountry as of 3:45 p.m. Monday are as follows:

SCE&G:

Charleston County: 45,788

Berkeley County: 5,001

Dorchester County: 12,178

Colleton County: 5,645

Beaufort County: 25,063

Berkeley Electric Coop

Charleston County: 15,435

Berkeley County: 3,218

Dorchester County: 778

Edisto Electric Coop

Berkeley County: 91

Dorchester County: 5,945

Colleton County: 39

Orangeburg County: 3,838

Santee Electric Coop

Georgetown County: 347

Williamsburg County: 379

Coastal Electric Coop

Colleton County: 1,666

Dorchester County: 7

