POWER OUTAGES: More than 31K without power as weather deteriorates

Early Monday morning, the majority of power outages ahead of Hurricane Irma were being reported in Beaufort County, one of three counties in the state expected to see some of the biggest impacts from the storm.

Gov. Henry McMaster Friday ordered a mandatory evacuation for barrier island residents in Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper Counties effective 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Additional power outages are possible throughout the day because of gusty winds and a saturated ground that could topple trees and down power lines.

Motorists are urged to watch for downed lines and avoid them.

On Monday morning, utility officials estimated that Irma left nearly 4.6 million customers without power in Florida and Georgia.

Power outages reported in the Lowcountry as of 9:40 a.m. Monday are as follows:

SCE&G:

Charleston County: 2,616

Berkeley County: 10

Dorchester County: 181

Colleton County: 3,645

Beaufort County: 13,291

Berkeley Electric Coop

Charleston County: 1,248

Berkeley County: 76

Dorchester County: 63

Edisto Electric Coop

Berkeley County: 91

Dorchester County: 5,945

Colleton County: 39

Orangeburg County: 3,838

Santee Electric Coop

Georgetown County: 22

Coastal Electric Coop

Colleton County: 376

