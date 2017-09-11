POWER OUTAGES: More than 33K without power as weather deteriorates

Quantcast

POWER OUTAGES: More than 33K without power as weather deteriorat - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
(WCSC) -

Early Monday morning, the majority of power outages ahead of Hurricane Irma were being reported in Beaufort County, one of three counties in the state expected to see some of the biggest impacts from the storm.

Gov. Henry McMaster Friday ordered a mandatory evacuation for barrier island residents in Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper Counties effective 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Additional power outages are possible throughout the day because of gusty winds and a saturated ground that could topple trees and down power lines.

Motorists are urged to watch for downed lines and avoid them.

On Monday morning, utility officials estimated that Irma left nearly 4.6 million customers without power in Florida and Georgia.

Power outages reported in the Lowcountry as of Monday morning are as follows:

SCE&G:

  • Charleston County: 5,075
  • Berkeley County: 10
  • Dorchester County: 9
  • Colleton County: 779
  • Beaufort County: 16,995

Berkeley Electric Coop

  • Charleston: 176
  • Berkeley: 98

Edisto Electric Coop

  • Berkeley County: 91
  • Dorchester County: 5,945
  • Colleton County: 39
  • Orangeburg County: 3,838

Santee Electric Coop

  • Georgetown County: 4

Coastal Electric Coop

  • Colleton County: 200

If you are without power, you can stay up to date on storm coverage by watching Live 5 News live coverage Live5News.com, the Live 5 News app, or the Live 5 News Facebook page on your mobile device.

