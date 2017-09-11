Isle of Palms in state of emergency from threat of flooding, storm surge

A storm surge warning remains in effect for coastal beaches like the Isle of Palms from Charleston County south to the Georgia state line and beyond.

Isle of Palms Mayor Dick Cronin declared a state of emergency with the threat of flooding, storm surge, rip currents, and rainfall from what was Hurricane Irma.

The beach at Isle of Palms is expected to experience between three and six feet of storm surge. A high tide at 12:23 p.m. Monday and a significant amount of rainfall is expected to cause flooding for low-lying areas of the Lowcountry.

All Isle of Palm city offices will remain closed on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.