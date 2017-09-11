Residents in downtown Charleston prepare for potential flood

Tropical Storm Irma remains dangerous Monday morning as it pushes across Florida.

While the Lowcountry will not see a direct hit from the massive stories, some residents should prepare for high winds, heavy rain and storm surge near the coast.

In Downtown Charleston, barricades have been placed on the side of streets, in case salt water inundation makes driving conditions impassable for motorists.

Mayor John Tecklenburg said on Sunday that low-lying areas that are prone to flooding and those that did flood last October during Hurricane Matthew will likely flood again as a storm surge combines around lunchtime with heavy rainfall and high tide.

