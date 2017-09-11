Conditions getting worse on Folly Beach

The conditions on Folly Beach are continuing to get worse.

The City of Folly Beach has moved to OPCON 1, which signals that emergency conditions are in effect and the Emergency Operation Center is at the highest state of emergency operations.

Access to Folly Beach is currently unrestricted and businesses are permitted to open if they choose to do so. However, if winds become sustained at 40 mph, it is not safe to have vehicles on roads and bridges and emergency responders will not be able to respond to calls at that time.

Due to the increased threat of rip currents and high surf, residents and visitors are discouraged from entering the water. All swimming and surfing activity is dangerous. Emergency responders will not be able to conduct water rescues.

Additional risks to Folly Beach include tropical storm force winds, tornadoes, rain and storm surge. Heavy rain will likely last throughout the day on Monday. The combination of rain and storm surge will result in coastal flooding especially on either side of high tide. High tide on Monday is at 12:49 p.m. and 1:11 a.m. on Tuesday. You are asked to use extreme caution, do not drive into flooded roads.

Citizen Information

Folly Beach Citizen Information Line is active: 843-588-7006.

Sandbags will be available at Public Safety at 106 W Cooper Street for Folly Beach residents – please bring your own shovel, pick up bags from Public Safety, and fill them at the boat landing. Limit 5 per person until supplies are out. Please do not remove any sand from the beach.





Please do not put out any additional garbage and secure all receptacles. Trash will not be collected on Monday. Regular roll cart pickup will resume Tuesday morning for residential garbage. Vegetation and man-made debris will begin Wednesday.

Two Charleston County Shelters are open:

3765 Leeds Avenue, which does accept pets

3841 Leeds Avenue at the corner of Bridge View Drive (does not accept pets)

City Hall will reopen Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

Charleston County Parks and Recreation Facilities are closed until further notice.

Charleston County’s Bridge Policy regarding the wind can be found online.

SCE&G will not cut electric or gas in advance of the storm, but please expect outages to occur during the storm. Their customer service can be reached at: 1800-251-7234.

Monday’s Planning Commission meeting and Tuesday’s City Council meeting are canceled.

Rescheduled dates will be announced next week.

