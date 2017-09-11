Quantcast

ROAD CLOSURES: Motorists urged to use caution as flooding, downed trees block roadways

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Reports of flooding, downed branches, trees and power lines are causing headaches for motorists Monday as effects of Tropical Storm Irma make their way to the Lowcountry.

For motorists, the weather can make driving very difficult. Downpours will lead to poor visibility and ponding on roadways. Expect flooding in low-lying areas; for roadways that typically flood during severe weather events, flooding will again be likely.

Motorists should not drive through flooded roads and should absolutely not drive around barricades put up by law enforcement.

This is a list of road closures reported:

City of Charleston

  • Wentworth Street - All lanes closed between Lockwood Drive and Gadsden Road
  • Barre Street - All lanes closed between Montagu Street and Beaufain Street
  • Murray Boulevard - All lanes are closed between East Battery Street and Tradd Street
  • East Battery Street - All lanes are closed between Murray Boulevard and Atlantic Street
  • Lockheed Road - All lanes are closed at Culver Avenue
  • East Bay Street - All lanes are closed between South Market and Cumberland Street
  • Broad Street - All lanes closed between Lockwood and Barre
  • Cherry Street - All lanes closed between Cannon and Bee Streets
  • Morrison Street - Morrison is closed between Jackson and Lee and between Stuart and Cooper
  • Ogier is closed at Calhoun Street
  • King Street at South Battery
  • Washington Street between Laurens and Hasell
  • Ashley Avenue is closed between Halsey and Bull
  • Church Street is closed at Water Street
  • South Market Street between Meeting and East Bay Streets is closed
  • Savannah Highway at the St. Andrews Boulevard Ramp
  • Rutledge Street between Calhoun and Bull Streets
  • Brownswood Road at Main Road is partially closed because of a fallen tree

City of North Charleston

  • Virginia Avenue is closed at I-526
  • Little Avenue

Dorchester County

  • Reeves Farm Road at Mount Zion Road is closed because of water across roadway 
  • Raysor Street in St. George - Closed because of a tree leaning over roadway

We will update this list as we get updates on road conditions.

