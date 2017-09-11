ROAD CLOSURES: Motorists urged to use caution as flooding, downed trees block roadways

Reports of flooding, downed branches, trees and power lines are causing headaches for motorists Monday as effects of Tropical Storm Irma make their way to the Lowcountry.

For motorists, the weather can make driving very difficult. Downpours will lead to poor visibility and ponding on roadways. Expect flooding in low-lying areas; for roadways that typically flood during severe weather events, flooding will again be likely.

Water coming over the sea wall and flooding East Bay St at the Battery. Plz don't ??around ??. ????CharlestonSC

Motorists should not drive through flooded roads and should absolutely not drive around barricades put up by law enforcement.

This is a list of road closures reported:

City of Charleston

Wentworth Street - All lanes closed between Lockwood Drive and Gadsden Road

Barre Street - All lanes closed between Montagu Street and Beaufain Street

Murray Boulevard - All lanes are closed between East Battery Street and Tradd Street

East Battery Street - All lanes are closed between Murray Boulevard and Atlantic Street

Lockheed Road - All lanes are closed at Culver Avenue

East Bay Street - All lanes are closed between South Market and Cumberland Street

Broad Street - All lanes closed between Lockwood and Barre

Cherry Street - All lanes closed between Cannon and Bee Streets

Morrison Street - Morrison is closed between Jackson and Lee and between Stuart and Cooper

Ogier is closed at Calhoun Street

King Street at South Battery

Washington Street between Laurens and Hasell

Ashley Avenue is closed between Halsey and Bull

Church Street is closed at Water Street

South Market Street between Meeting and East Bay Streets is closed

Savannah Highway at the St. Andrews Boulevard Ramp

Rutledge Street between Calhoun and Bull Streets

Brownswood Road at Main Road is partially closed because of a fallen tree

City of North Charleston

Virginia Avenue is closed at I-526

Little Avenue

Dorchester County

Reeves Farm Road at Mount Zion Road is closed because of water across roadway

Raysor Street in St. George - Closed because of a tree leaning over roadway

We will update this list as we get updates on road conditions.

