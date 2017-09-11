Charleston Co. issues Condition Yellow Warning for bridges

Charleston County officials say a Condition Yellow Warning is in effect for high-span and exposed bridges in the county.

That means maximum sustained wind speeds have reached at least 30 mph.

According to Charleston County spokesman Shawn Smetana, maximum sustained winds on bridges have been recorded at speeds from 30 to 37 mph.

Under a Condition Yellow warning, high-profile vehicles like box-trucks used by package delivery companies, tractor trailers, motor homes and vehicles pulling box-type trailers, large sailboats or other watercraft should avoid high-span or exposed bridges.

The following high-span or exposed bridges are subject to these kinds of advisories in Charleston County:

Arthur Ravenel, Jr. Bridge

Ashley River Bridges (old and new bridges)

Ben Sawyer Bridge

Cosgrove Bridge (also known as the "North Bridge")

Dawhoo River Bridge

Don Holt Bridge

Isle of Palms Connector

James Island Connector

Limehouse Bridge

McKinley Washington Bridge (on Hwy. 174 over the Edisto River)

Stono River Bridge (connects James and Johns Islands)

Wando River Bridge (I-526 over the Wando River in Mount Pleasant)

Wappoo Bridge (connects West Ashley and James Island)

Westmoreland Bridge (I-526 over the Ashley River between W. Ashley and N. Charleston

Also, motorists should use extreme caution if they choose to drive across other bridges.

When maximum sustained winds reach speeds of 40 mph, the county will issue a Condition Red Warning, which means those bridges are unsafe for public travel.

Charleston does not close its bridges under such conditions because the winds are not safe for the emergency vehicles that would be required to do so.

Under these warnings, motorists who choose to cross bridges are doing so at their own risk because most emergency vehicles will not be allowed to operate in those conditions.

