Wind speed advisories for Charleston County bridges end

Authorities say wind speed advisories for Charleston County bridges has ended.

Earlier in the day, officials had issued a Condition Red Warning for high-span and exposed bridges in the county. That means maximum sustained wind speeds have reached at least 40 mph.

A Condition Red Warning is issued by Charleston County officials when high wind speeds make travel on high-span and exposed bridges unsafe for travel.

Motorists who travel on bridges against this advisory or doing so at their own peril because emergency vehicles cannot operate on bridges in such conditions.

