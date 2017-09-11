Gov. McMaster to hold 2 p.m. news conference on Irma impact

Gov. Henry McMaster announced a mandatory evacuation order Friday for three coastal counties. (Source: WIS)

Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state emergency response officials on Tropical Storm Irma's ongoing impact on South Carolina.

State Emergency Management Department officials are urging residents to pay close attention to weather conditions throughout the state.

McMaster issued a mandatory evacuation order for the barrier islands of three counties: Edisto Beach in Colleton County; Daufuskie, Fripp, Harbor, Hunting and Hilton Head Islands in Beaufort County; and Knowles and Tullifiny in Jasper County.

McMaster will update the state's response and damage reports at a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday from the state's Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.