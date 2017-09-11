Gov. McMaster on Irma impact: 'Still a lot of danger out there'

Gov. Henry McMaster said that while Tropical Storm Irma did track away from South Carolina, it is still a very dangerous storm.

"There's still a lot of danger out there," he said at a Monday afternoon news conference at the state's Emergency Operation Center in West Columbia.

McMaster said he was proud of the way South Carolinians heeded the officials' warnings about the storm and the dangers it might pose to the Palmetto State.

Authorities said Monday there have been no reports of deaths in South Carolina from storms related to Tropical Storm Irma.

On Friday, McMaster issued a mandatory evacuation order for the barrier islands of three counties: Edisto Beach in Colleton County; Daufuskie, Fripp, Harbor, Hunting and Hilton Head Islands in Beaufort County; and Knowles and Tullifiny in Jasper County. That evacuation took effect at 10 a.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

