Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 1)

AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 5 catches for 75 yards in a 20-0 loss to Baltimore
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 1 tackle and .5 TFL in a 20-0 loss to Baltimore
Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 11 tackles in a 42-27 win over New England
Byron Maxwell, DB, Miami Dolphins - Game PPD
Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Did not have a touch in a 29-7 loss to Jacksonville
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Started at tackle in a 21-12 loss to Buffalo
Edmond Robinson, LB, New York Jets - Had 1 tackle in a 21-12 loss to Buffalo
DeAngelo Henderson, RB, Denver Broncos - Plays Monday night
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Los Angeles Rams - Had 2 tackles, 2 TFL and 1 sack in a 46-9 win over Indianapolis
Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals - Had 2 catches for 35 yards in a 35-23 loss to Detroit
