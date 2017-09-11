Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 1)

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 5 catches for 75 yards in a 20-0 loss to Baltimore

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 1 tackle and .5 TFL in a 20-0 loss to Baltimore

Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 11 tackles in a 42-27 win over New England

Byron Maxwell, DB, Miami Dolphins - Game PPD

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Did not have a touch in a 29-7 loss to Jacksonville

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Started at tackle in a 21-12 loss to Buffalo

Edmond Robinson, LB, New York Jets - Had 1 tackle in a 21-12 loss to Buffalo

DeAngelo Henderson, RB, Denver Broncos - Plays Monday night

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Los Angeles Rams - Had 2 tackles, 2 TFL and 1 sack in a 46-9 win over Indianapolis

Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals - Had 2 catches for 35 yards in a 35-23 loss to Detroit