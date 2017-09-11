Storm surge inundating Battery in downtown Charleston

Waves from the storm surge crash over the seawall on Charleston's Historic Battery. (Source: Live 5)

East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery as waves crashed over the seawall Monday afternoon.

Members of Charleston Fire Rescue were working to stop people from wading out into rapidly-rising flood waters on East Bay Street.

Footage from the scene shows a car with water halfway up its headlights and water had begun to move the car.

