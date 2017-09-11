Crews extinguish fire at Charleston California Dreaming

Emergency crews have extinguished a fire at a downtown Charleston restaurant on Monday.

It happened at California Dreaming at Ashley Point Drive where multiple fire trucks and EMS crews responded.

The restaurant posted a message on their Facebook page stating it was a small fire in the garage of their building.

"There was no damage to the restaurant," officials said."Thanks again for your thoughts and well wishes!"

Witnesses reported smoke in the area of the restaurant.

Earlier in the day, the restaurant posted photos showing flood waters into the lower level of the building.

"Yes, this is a photo of our Charleston location," the post read. "The good news is there is nothing on that level of the building. Our restaurant level is unharmed and we will re-open when we regain power."

