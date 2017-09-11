Irma pushes famed Folly Boat across water, destroys dock

The effects from Hurricane Irma pushed the famous Folly boat from Folly Road to a private dock Monday.

The boat was borne out of Hurricane Hugo which hit Charleston in 1989. Since then, it has been painted and repainted with messages and designs meant to accomplish everything from sending well wishes to loved ones to making political and social statements.

The boat destroyed a dock on Sol Legare Road.

Chris John said he was on Facebook live when he noticed the boat slamming into his dock.

John and his friend Ryan Godbout managed to tie the boat to the dock, but the damage was done.



