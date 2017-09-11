Tree falls on West Ashley home during severe weather

A West Ashley man was home when severe weather related to Tropical Storm Irma rolled through and knocked a tree onto his home.

Ray Hughes was inside his house on Emory Avenue when a tree crashed through his roof.

“I heard a big boom and when I went into my living room, a tree was in it,” Hughes said.

He did not suffer any injuries.

Firefighters responded to the scene and put up caution tape near a downed power line.

The home was up for sale but Hughes said they’ll probably have to tear it down now.

