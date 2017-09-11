The Citadel ranked 13th in both FCS polls

The Citadel Bulldogs (2-0) are ranked 13th in both FCS polls following a 48-7 win over Presbyterian on Saturday. The Bulldogs climbed one spot in the STATS FCS Poll and remained 13th in the FCS Coaches' Poll, both of which were released on Monday.



The Bulldogs scored on seven consecutive possessions and held PC under 100 yards of offense until late in the third quarter in the win. Sophomore quarterback Jordan Black threw three touchdown passes and senior QB Dom Allen ran for three as the Bulldogs produced their highest point output under Brent Thomson.



The game was played in Clinton, S.C. due to the forecast of Hurricane Irma.



Four Southern Conference teams are ranked in both polls. The Citadel is joined by Wofford, Chattanooga, and Samford. The Bulldogs open SoCon play on Saturday against ETSU at 1 p.m. at Greene Stadium in Johnson City, Tenn.



The Citadel has been ranked for 22 consecutive weeks, a program record.



James Madison is ranked No. 1 followed by North Dakota State and Sam Houston State in both polls.



