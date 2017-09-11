Officials set curfew for Folly Beach residents due to power outages

Restaurants on Folly Beach boarded up ahead of Hurricane Matthew (Source: Live 5)

Folly Beach officials have set a curfew for Folly Beach residents due to power outages.

"Due to ongoing power outages, there will be a curfew on Folly Beach Monday from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.," Spencer Wetmore, the City Administrator for the City of Folly Beach said.

SCE&G crews are working through the night, but many areas are still without power due to extreme flooding.

Residents are asked to not drive through standing flood waters because many areas are deeper than they appear.

Wetmore said that there are downed power lines throughout the island of Folly Beach.

City of Folly Beach debris crews have been working all day today to clear roadways, and will begin pumping flooded roadways Tuesday during daylight hours.

For more information, call the Citizen Information Line (843) 588-7006 or 911 in an emergency.

