Irma brings another round of severe flooding to Shadowmoss neighborhood

Early Monday morning, the majority of power outages ahead of Hurricane Irma were being reported in Beaufort County, one of three counties in the state expected to see some of the biggest impacts from the storm.More >>
A hurricane watch is in effect for Beaufort County while a tropical storm watch is in effect for Charleston and Colleton counties.More >>
Charleston County held a press conference Saturday on Hurricane Irma preparation.More >>
South Carolina Electric and Gas officials are holding a news conference Friday to discuss how the power company is preparing for Hurricane Irma.More >>
South Carolina's governor says he will review the next update to Hurricane Irma's forecast track late Friday afternoon before making a decision on ordering mandatory evacuations for Saturday morning.More >>
