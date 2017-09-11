Charleston deputies investigating report of burglary to W. Ashley pawn shop

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a report of a burglary to a West Ashley pawn shop.

The incident occurred at Lowcountry Pawn and Jewelry, located at 1738 Ashley River Road.

A concerned citizen reported seeing a man dressed in all black clothing running from the business, deputies say.

The burglary was reported to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 7:30 p.m. It is unknown what or if any property was stolen from the business.

Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to call Crimestoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.