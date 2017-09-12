Gov. McMaster holding Tuesday morning news conference on Irma recovery

Live video from Live 5 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Live 5 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Gov. Henry McMaster spoke to reporters Monday after visiting a hurricane shelter in Columbia. (Source: WIS)

South Carolina's governor will speak to reporters Tuesday morning about the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch the news conference.

Gov. Henry McMaster will speak at 10 a.m. from the state's Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.

On Monday afternoon, he toured a hurricane shelter in Columbia, meeting with about half of the 60 people inside.

After that visit, he praised the state's precautions in getting information out in advance of the storm as well as the efforts he saw to provide shelter for those who needed it.

"I think it's been a real good experience under these circumstances," he said. "It's worked very, very well. I'm real proud of everybody involved."

He said he has heard from evacuees who were passing through South Carolina and said they were considering a move to South Carolina because of how well they were welcomed.

As of late Monday afternoon, as many as a quarter-million people were left without power. Charleston County had the most power outages and Beaufort County had the second-most.

South Carolina opened a total of 25 shelters across 15 counties. McMaster said as of noon Monday, nearly 900 evacuees had taken shelter.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional information.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.