Gov. McMaster lifts barrier island evacuation, but some islands will have restricted access

Live video from Live 5 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Live 5 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
South Carolina Electric and Gas officials will be holding a news conference on Tuesday as state customers begin to dry out from the effects of Hurricane Irma.More >>
South Carolina Electric and Gas officials will be holding a news conference on Tuesday as state customers begin to dry out from the effects of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Early Monday morning, the majority of power outages ahead of Hurricane Irma were being reported in Beaufort County, one of three counties in the state expected to see some of the biggest impacts from the storm.More >>
Early Monday morning, the majority of power outages ahead of Hurricane Irma were being reported in Beaufort County, one of three counties in the state expected to see some of the biggest impacts from the storm.More >>
A hurricane watch is in effect for Beaufort County while a tropical storm watch is in effect for Charleston and Colleton counties.More >>
A hurricane watch is in effect for Beaufort County while a tropical storm watch is in effect for Charleston and Colleton counties.More >>
Charleston County held a press conference Saturday on Hurricane Irma preparation.More >>
Charleston County held a press conference Saturday on Hurricane Irma preparation.More >>
South Carolina Electric and Gas officials are holding a news conference Friday to discuss how the power company is preparing for Hurricane Irma.More >>
South Carolina Electric and Gas officials are holding a news conference Friday to discuss how the power company is preparing for Hurricane Irma.More >>