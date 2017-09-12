LIVE NOW: Charleston mayor says city recovery efforts underway

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the city is in "full recovery phase" Tuesday. (Source: Live 5)

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg says the city is in "full recovery phase."

Tecklenburg spoke to reporters shortly after noon Tuesday.

He called the impact a "confluence of bad luck," citing the storm surge from Irma, heavy rain and a high tide all occurring at the same time.

Throughout Tuesday, more than 200 Charleston city employees will fan out across the city to support recovery efforts after damage assessments began at daybreak.

Citizens are asked to report any damage their property sustained to the city's information line at 843-973-7219 during regular office hours.

Only 15 of the 111 roads closed during the height of Irma's impact on the city are still closed as of 11 a.m., city spokesman Jack O'Toole said.

Crews are working to repair 33 reported traffic signals reported out throughout the city.

Charleston residents who have parked for free in city garages to avoid flooded roadways have until 7 a.m. Wednesday to remove their vehicles.

