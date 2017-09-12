Irma floods Ladson neighborhood with history of flooding issues

The effects of tropical storm Irma flooded a Ladson neighborhood with a history of flooding issues.

Tranquil Acres flooded badly during the thousand year flood in 2015 and during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Several folks on Carolina Wren Drive in Tranquil Estates couldn't get out of the neighborhood after the street was turned into a lake.

Some of them moved their vehicles to higher ground before the flooding began.

Michael Tanner and Tiffany Key both live on Carolina Wren Drive.

Both said they are considering moving as a result of this latest flooding.

