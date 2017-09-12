Charleston firefighters carry injured veteran to safety during Irma

A crew with the Charleston Fire Department carried an injured veteran to the hospital, while the effects of Irma pounded the Lowcountry Monday.

Capt. Danny Gaskins, Assistant Engineer Craig Willen, Firefighter Tanner Costello and Firefighter William Troy of Tower 105 were enroute to a call when they were flagged down by the man near the Crosstown.

“The veteran drove all the way from Myrtle Beach due to having hip pain from surgery,” read a post on the Charleston Fire Department Facebook page.

The crew walked through flood waters and heavy rain to assist the man around 3 p.m. Monday.

The situation played out on the Live 5 News airwaves, as the station was in severe weather coverage throughout the storm.

Viewers watched the firefighters carry the injured veteran through a parking lot near the medical district before taking a turn toward the VA hospital.

“Once the veteran was safe at the hospital Tower 105 continued to the original call,” a Facebook post states.

Live 5 News has reached out the fire department for more details on the situation.

At this time the veteran’s condition is unknown.

