Emergency crews continue cleanup efforts in Dorchester Co; some roads remain closed

Emergency Management reports 358 people without power in Dorchester County.

That number was more than 16,000 during the height of the storm on Monday.

Traffic was moving with only one lane open on Sumter Avenue in Summerville. A tree brought the power lines there down Monday.

Several Dorchester County roads near the Ashley River were flooded with water and debris because of Tropical Storm Irma.

The Sunshine Food Store off Miles Road in Summerville is open, but they’ve got a mess out front. A gust of wind peeled off the overhang above the Citgo gas pumps.



“I heard this big metal sheet almost like they make thunder sounds in the movies in the 50s,” Robert Tugman said. “I turned and look over here and saw the top of the roof of the gas pump fall down and hit the gas. Then another gust of wind and blew it down flat on the ground.”

Tugman said it all happened just as he was getting tornado warning alerts on his cell phone.

“We were afraid it was going to blow into the apartments adjacent to the gas station. It was pretty quick and just really loud!”

Tugman and Ginger Thompson run Nolas Salon next to the Citgo.

Thompson said part of the structure above gas pumps had already fallen off last year. She hopes it all gets repaired soon.

“Thank gosh no one was under there! But I wouldn’t pump my gas out of that, how do I know what hazard is gonna be on me or my child?”

The gas station owner declined an interview but was thankful no one was hurt.

The Fire Marshal came out Tuesday to make sure no gas was leaking.

“We just ask for patience,” said Director of Emergency Management Mario Formisano of storm cleanup efforts.

He is asking people to report property damage online so they can send inspectors out. The damage report form can be accessed here.



“We’re going to be working with a number of faith based organizations very soon to address immediate needs,” said Formisano. “The goal is to get anyone displaced back into a safe and sanitary home.”



Dorchester County is still under a state of Emergency while they put together a full damage report.

DD2 and DD4 Schools are resuming as normal tomorrow, not with early dismissal as originally planned.

The following information was provided by Dorchestor County Public Information Officer Tiffany Norton Tuesday evening:



Convenience Sites



With the exception of the Oakbrook site, all Convenience Sites will be open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 12, 2017 – Saturday, September 16, 2017.

Note: Vegetative (yard) Debris can only be disposed of at the Miles Jamison and Sandy Pines Sites.

Miles Jamison Convenience Site, 130 Suburban Lane, Summerville

Sandy Pines Convenience Site, 374 Sandy Pines Lane, Dorchester



Mosquito Abatement



Residents can request ground spraying for mosquito abatement via the Dorchester County website and/or by contacting the Mosquito Abatement Office at (843) 832-0080.

Ground (truck) sprayers will begin spraying low lying areas and/or areas with standing water on Wednesday, September 13, 2017.

Beginning, Wednesday, September 13, 2017, staff will begin placing briquettes in areas with standing water.



Road Closures



Four roads remain closed in Dorchester County. Two roads remain partially closed. A full list of road closures is available at www.DorchesterCountySC.gov/irma.





Power Outages



As of 4:00 PM, today, Tuesday, September 12, 2017, 358 customers remain without power in Dorchester County.



SCE&G: 288

Berkeley Electric Cooperative: 70



