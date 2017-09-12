Charleston family recovering after flooding from Irma

Driving down Rutledge Avenue in downtown Charleston, Joel Christy’s house blends right in.

He’s lived in Charleston for 35 years.

And in 35 years, he and his family have seen a lot.

“Hugo was really bad, but this was right up there with it,” said Christy.

But for Joel and his family, Irma hit pretty hard.

“Me and the boys were watching the lake and we knew there was going to be a surge,” said Christy.

But they didn’t expect what happened next. Joel’s house was one that flooded.

More than a foot of water blanked the floor of his home. For him, this was a case of déjà vu.

“Hurricane Matthew hit us last year,” said Christy. “And so we were flooded out as well then.”

And so twice now he’s had to recover.

But this time with the help of Seacoast Church. Joel is part of that group too.

In fact, he was supposed to lead a trip to Florida to help people there. He says this won’t stop him.

“I’ve got stuff to deal with, but opportunity to serve the community and to be the hands and feet of the lord? That’s what it’s all about,” said Christy.

Of course he’s upset about his house, but he also appreciates that it could have been so much worse.

“It’s stressful as you can imagine,” said Christy. “We’ve got five children. But they’ve experienced a storm before and they know that God is good and he’s got a good plan. This was just stuff so we’re thankful that no one was hurt and it’s just materials.”

