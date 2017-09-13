CCSO: Negotiators, SWAT called in after man shoots at neighbor on James Island

Charleston County Sheriff's Office Officials say SWAT and negotiators have been called to a home on James Island after a man shot at his neighbor.

According to authorities, the incident happened at a home on the 1300 block of Camp Road.

CCSO officials say the victim, a woman, was not injured in the incident.

Authorities say after the man shot once at the woman, he barricaded himself inside a home.

Maj. Eric Watson with the sheriff's office say neighbors told deputies that the man and woman were close friends and had been drinking before the incident took place.

A report from the scene is below:

