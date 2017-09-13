Judge sets bond for man arrested after barricading himself inside James Island home

A judge set bond Wednesday for the James Island man arrested after Charleston County deputies say he barricaded himself in his home after an argument with a neighbor led him to fire a gun.

Bond was set at $7,500 for Kristopher L. Upchurch, who was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm and second-degree assault and battery.

Upchurch was arrested by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office shortly after 2 a.m. according to Maj. Eric Watson.

Authorities say SWAT and negotiators were called to Upchurch's home after he allegedly shot at his neighbor.

The incident happened at a home on the 1300 block of Camp Road shortly after 9 p.m. to investigate a report of a verbal dispute between neighbors. Witnesses report Upchurch threatened his neighbor and fired a gunshot at the ground near her feet.

CCSO officials say the victim, a woman, was not injured in the incident.

Authorities say after the man shot once at the woman before he barricaded himself inside a home. After several unsuccessful attempts to communicate with Upchurch, the Sheriff's Office SWAT utilized non-lethal tactics by deploying tear gas into the home.

Upchurch surrendered shortly after without further incident.

Watson said neighbors told deputies that the man and woman were close friends and had been drinking before the incident took place.

A report from the scene is below:

