Suspect in custody after barricading himself inside home on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston County Sheriff's Office officials say a suspect is now in custody after he barricaded himself inside a home. 

Authorities say SWAT and negotiators were called to a home on James Island after a man shot at his neighbor. 

The incident happened at a home on the 1300 block of Camp Road. 

CCSO officials say the victim, a woman, was not injured in the incident. 

Authorities say after the man shot once at the woman, before he barricaded himself inside a home. 

Maj. Eric Watson with the sheriff's office say neighbors told deputies that the man and woman were close friends and had been drinking before the incident took place. 

A report from the scene is below: 

