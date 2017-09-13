Suspect in custody after barricading himself inside home on James Island

Charleston County Sheriff's Office officials say a suspect is now in custody after he barricaded himself inside a home.

Authorities say SWAT and negotiators were called to a home on James Island after a man shot at his neighbor.

The incident happened at a home on the 1300 block of Camp Road.

CCSO officials say the victim, a woman, was not injured in the incident.

Authorities say after the man shot once at the woman, before he barricaded himself inside a home.

Maj. Eric Watson with the sheriff's office say neighbors told deputies that the man and woman were close friends and had been drinking before the incident took place.

A report from the scene is below:

