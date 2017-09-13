Quantcast

Crews respond to a reported Awendaw structure fire

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
AWENDAW, SC (WCSC) -

Dispatch confirms Mt. Pleasant and Awendaw crews are responding to a reported structure fire in Awendaw.

The call came in at 5:01 a.m. to the 1000 block of Theodore Road.

This is a developing story.

