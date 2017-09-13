Lowcountry High School Football Week 4 Schedule

The high school football season in the Lowcountry resumes on Friday night as Week 4 kicks off. Check back here on Friday night for scores, pictures, raw video and more.
9/15
Ashley Ridge (2-1) at West Ashley (2-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Wando (1-2) at Ft. Dorchester (3-0)
Summerville (1-1) at Goose Creek (0-2)
Stratford (0-2) at James Island (0-2)
Colleton Co. (1-2) at Ridgeland/Hardeeville (3-0)
Cane Bay (2-1) at Timberland (2-1)
Stall (0-2) at Garrett (0-2)
St. John’s (3-0) at Hanahan (1-3)
Hemingway (3-0) at Waccamaw (0-3)
Georgetown (1-2) at St. James (2-2)
Academic Magnet (1-1) at First Baptist (2-1)
Lake Marion (0-4) at Burke (0-3)
Andrews (3-0) at Carvers Bay (3-0)
Latta (3-1) at Kingstree (0-3)
Baptist Hill (2-0) at Cross (1-1)
Charleston Charter (0-3) at Lake View (3-1)
Military Magnet (0-3) at Green Sea Floyds (1-2)
Creek Bridge (0-4) at CE Murray (3-1)
Porter-Gaud (3-0) at Ben Lippen (1-2)
Wade Hampton (1-3) at Oceanside (2-2)
St. Andrews (3-0) at Northwood (1-2)
Hilton Head Prep (0-3) at Palmetto Christian (0-3)
Hilton Head Christian (1-1) at Colleton Prep (1-1)
9/16
Dorchester Academy (3-1) at John Paul II (3-1)
9/18
Woodland (2-2) at Bishop England (1-2)
