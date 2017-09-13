Lowcountry High School Football Week 4 Scores

The high school football season in the Lowcountry resumes on Friday night as Week 4 kicks off. Check back here on Friday night for scores, pictures, raw video and more. (Games start at 7:30 unless otherwise noted)
9/15
2nd - Ashley Ridge 14, West Ashley 0 - Live 5 Game of the Week
3rd - Wando 7, Ft. Dorchester 34
3rd - Summerville 24, Goose Creek 0
3rd - Stratford 34, James Island 14
2nd - Colleton Co. 14, Ridgeland/Hardeeville 6
3rd - Cane Bay 16, Timberland 6
2nd - Stall 26, Garrett 0
2nd - St. John’s 7, Hanahan 13
2nd - Hemingway 34, Waccamaw 0
4th - Georgetown 13, St. James 20
HALF - Academic Magnet 0, First Baptist 38
Lake Marion (0-4) at Burke (0-3)
HALF - Andrews 14, Carvers Bay 33
HALF - Latta 14, Kingstree 7
Baptist Hill (2-0) at Cross (1-1)
Charleston Charter (0-3) at Lake View (3-1)
3rd - Military Magnet 3, Green Sea Floyds 48
Creek Bridge (0-4) at CE Murray (3-1)
HALF - Porter-Gaud 14, Ben Lippen 35
Wade Hampton (1-3) at Oceanside (2-2) 7pm
St. Andrews (3-0) at Northwood (1-2)
Hilton Head Prep (0-3) at Palmetto Christian (0-3)
Hilton Head Christian (1-1) at Colleton Prep (1-1)
9/16
Dorchester Academy (3-1) at John Paul II (3-1)
9/18
Woodland (2-2) at Bishop England (1-2)
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.