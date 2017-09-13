Georgetown County Sheriff's Citizen Academy sign-up extended

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office has extended the application period for their Citizen's Academy until Sept. 19.

“Due to the threat of Hurricane Irma and the clean-up from Monday’s wind and rain, we want to give people who were considering enrolling in the Citizen Academy ample time to get back in their normal routines,” said sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley.

The eight-week academy is designed to inform members of the community about the responsibilities and operations of local law enforcement. The classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays from Sept. 26 to Nov. 21 with the exception of Halloween.

Classes will be held at the sheriff's office substation in Litchfield Exchange at 14363 Ocean Highway on Pawleys Island.

“The Citizen Academy is not designed to turn a person into a law enforcement officer,” Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb said. “However, it will educate them on the day-to-day operations of a law enforcement agency. The academy will give them an appreciation of what officers do and the decisions they must make.”

Applicants must be Georgetown residents, at least 18 years old with a valid driver's licence and undergo a background investigation and criminal history check.

Applications are available on the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office website. Once completed, applicants are asked to deliver the applications to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at 430 N Fraser Street or to the Sheriff's Office Substation at the Litchfield Exchange.

