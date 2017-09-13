Berkeley County Government to host job fair Thursday

Berkeley County Government will host a job fair Thursday, according to a press release.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Berkeley County administration building at 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.

People attending the job fair will be able to speak with representatives from different county departments, including Berkeley County Water and Sanitation, complete job applications and have onsite interviews for job openings.

For a full list of current job openings, you are asked to visit the Berkeley County Government website.

