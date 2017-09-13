Charleston man arrested on child pornography charge

A Charleston man has been arrested on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Ryan McShane Cobb on one charge of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

If convicted, Cobb could face up to ten years imprisonment.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Charleston Police Department made the arrest on September 6.

Investigators say Cobb possessed images of child pornography.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.