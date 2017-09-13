Charleston City Market reopens after flooding from Irma

Quantcast

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston's downtown market reopened Wednesday morning, two days after Irma flooded Market Street.

Vendors said they were pleased to be back in business.

One vendor said there was about six inches of water inside the buildings.

Another said he had to sweep some mud out of his business.

Merchants said with no rain in the forecast, they expect business to pick up.

