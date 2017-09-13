Charleston Co. Sheriff's Office investigating midday shooting

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting.

The shooting reportedly happened shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday on the 7600 block of Winchester Street near North Oakridge Circle.

According to initial reports, the victim was standing on his front porch when a gold car drove up and fired multiple shots, hitting the victim. The victim has been transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives do not have any information on the suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

