Firefighters rescue vacationing family with baby from Pawleys Island beach home during Irma

Vacationers with a young baby were rescued from a Pawleys Island beach home about an hour before high tide Monday afternoon.

“During the morning when water was coming in from both sides, the creek side and the ocean, we had units on the south end of Pawleys getting wind speed readings, and getting a sense of what we were facing,” Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman said.

The chief said the team saw about five or six places where waves were running under the beach homes, across Spring Street, and into the creek on the other side.

That’s when some Hartsville residents, vacationing at a Spring Street home near the end of the island, flagged down the fire rescue team, asking to be taken off the island.

The chief said they included five adults, some of them elderly, and a six-month-old baby.

“We were in a position with a high water vehicle, that we could make three trips to get them through the waters and to the mainland, where Georgetown County opened a shelter for them,” the chief said.

Pawleys Island was not included in Gov. Henry McMaster’s evacuation orders for this storm. Chief Eggiman said there was no way of tracking the number of people who stayed on the island during the storm, but added, ‘We know a number of people stayed.”

